Poona Dal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, down 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2019 down 14.46% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2019 up 2506% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019 up 1617.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

Poona Dal EPS has increased to Rs. 25.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.

Poona Dal shares closed at 23.30 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.61% returns over the last 6 months and -51.41% over the last 12 months.