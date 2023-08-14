Poona Dal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore, down 63.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore in June 2023 down 63.92% from Rs. 76.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 40.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Poona Dal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

Poona Dal shares closed at 53.59 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.83% over the last 12 months.