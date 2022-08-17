 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poona Dal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 61.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poona Dal and Oil Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in June 2022 up 61.72% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Poona Dal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Poona Dal shares closed at 56.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.34% over the last 12 months.

Poona Dal and Oil Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.38 41.16 47.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.38 41.16 47.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.51 38.65 29.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.28 5.46 38.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.93 -0.70 -21.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.33 0.12
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 -3.11 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.44 0.23
Other Income 0.01 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.48 0.40
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 0.47 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 0.47 0.35
Tax 0.06 0.26 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 0.21 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 0.21 0.30
Equity Share Capital 5.71 5.71 5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.37 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.37 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.37 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.37 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
