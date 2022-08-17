Poona Dal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 61.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in June 2022 up 61.72% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Poona Dal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Poona Dal shares closed at 56.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.34% over the last 12 months.