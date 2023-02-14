Poona Dal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 66.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 23.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Poona Dal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.

Poona Dal shares closed at 54.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.22% over the last 12 months.