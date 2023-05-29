POONA DAL & OIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 22.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in March 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.76
|42.88
|41.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.76
|42.88
|41.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.60
|31.26
|38.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|10.57
|5.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.27
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.11
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.30
|0.24
|-3.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.35
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.36
|0.48
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.36
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.56
|0.36
|0.47
|Tax
|0.12
|0.06
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|0.30
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|0.30
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.52
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.52
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.52
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.52
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited