English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    POONA DAL & OIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 22.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in March 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

    POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7642.8841.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7642.8841.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6031.2638.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods--10.575.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.820.27-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.110.33
    Depreciation0.010.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.300.24-3.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.350.44
    Other Income0.070.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.360.48
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.560.360.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.560.360.47
    Tax0.120.060.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.300.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.300.21
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.520.37
    Diluted EPS0.780.520.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.520.37
    Diluted EPS0.780.520.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #POONA DAL & OIL #POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am