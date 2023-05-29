POONA DAL & OIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in March 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.