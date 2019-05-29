POONA DAL & OIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, down 14.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2019 down 14.46% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2019 up 2506% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019 up 1617.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.
POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.
|
|POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.82
|56.72
|46.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.82
|56.72
|46.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.39
|14.93
|34.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.22
|38.58
|26.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.67
|2.36
|-14.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.19
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.39
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.16
|-0.27
|Other Income
|16.09
|0.20
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.21
|0.35
|0.82
|Interest
|0.24
|0.01
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.97
|0.34
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.97
|0.34
|0.66
|Tax
|1.51
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.47
|0.21
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.47
|0.21
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.35
|0.36
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|25.35
|0.36
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.35
|0.36
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|25.35
|0.36
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited