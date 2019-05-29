POONA DAL & OIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, down 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2019 down 14.46% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2019 up 2506% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019 up 1617.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has increased to Rs. 25.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.