    POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore, down 63.92% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore in June 2023 down 63.92% from Rs. 76.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 40.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

    POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5631.7676.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5631.7676.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.5228.6038.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods----34.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.50-0.822.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.190.12
    Depreciation0.050.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.173.300.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.490.35
    Other Income0.020.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.560.36
    Interest----0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.560.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.560.34
    Tax0.060.120.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.440.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.440.28
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.780.50
    Diluted EPS0.300.780.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.780.50
    Diluted EPS0.300.780.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #POONA DAL & OIL #POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

