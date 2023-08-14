POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore, down 63.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.56 crore in June 2023 down 63.92% from Rs. 76.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 40.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.