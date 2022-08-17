 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
POONA DAL & OIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 61.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in June 2022 up 61.72% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

 

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.38 41.16 47.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.38 41.16 47.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.51 38.65 29.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.28 5.46 38.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.93 -0.70 -21.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.33 0.12
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 -3.11 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.44 0.23
Other Income 0.01 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.48 0.40
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 0.47 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 0.47 0.35
Tax 0.06 0.26 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 0.21 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 0.21 0.30
Equity Share Capital 5.71 5.71 5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.37 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.37 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.37 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.37 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

