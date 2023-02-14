 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
POONA DAL & OIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 66.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 23.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.88 34.11 66.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.88 34.11 66.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.26 32.88 43.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.57 -- 21.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 0.56 0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.12 0.23
Depreciation 0.08 0.04 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.21 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.29 0.23
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.31 0.60
Interest 0.01 -- 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 0.31 0.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.36 0.31 0.46
Tax 0.06 0.05 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 0.26 0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 0.26 0.39
Equity Share Capital 5.71 5.71 5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.46 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.46 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.46 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.46 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited