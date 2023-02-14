POONA DAL & OIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 66.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 23.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.
|
|POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.88
|34.11
|66.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.88
|34.11
|66.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.26
|32.88
|43.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.57
|--
|21.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|0.56
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.12
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.04
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.21
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.29
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.31
|0.60
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.31
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|0.31
|0.46
|Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|0.26
|0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|0.26
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.46
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.46
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.46
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.46
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited