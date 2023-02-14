POONA DAL & OIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 66.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 23.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.