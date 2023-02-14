English
    POONA DAL & OIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 66.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 23.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.

    POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.8834.1166.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.8834.1166.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.2632.8843.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.57--21.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.270.560.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.120.23
    Depreciation0.080.040.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.210.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.290.23
    Other Income0.020.020.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.310.60
    Interest0.01--0.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.310.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.310.46
    Tax0.060.050.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.260.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.260.39
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.460.68
    Diluted EPS0.520.460.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.460.68
    Diluted EPS0.520.460.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #POONA DAL & OIL #POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am