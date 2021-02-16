POONA DAL & OIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.42 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.42 crore in December 2020 up 7.62% from Rs. 39.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 2.13% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 12.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

POONA DAL & OIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.