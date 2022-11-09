Poojawestern Me Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in September 2022 down 21.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 62.16% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 102.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Poojawestern Me shares closed at 54.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 78.03% over the last 12 months.