Poojawestern Me Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, up 116.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in June 2023 up 116.42% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 112.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 67.16% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Poojawestern Me shares closed at 32.07 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.