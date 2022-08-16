Poojawestern Me Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, up 72.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in June 2022 up 72.37% from Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 199.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 81.08% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Poojawestern Me shares closed at 22.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.20% over the last 12 months.