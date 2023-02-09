Poojawestern Me Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 31.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 31.94% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Poojawestern Me EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

Poojawestern Me shares closed at 35.45 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.23% returns over the last 6 months and -50.76% over the last 12 months.