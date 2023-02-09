English
    Poojawestern Me Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 31.94% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poojawestern Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 31.94% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.255.146.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.255.146.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.945.216.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.29-1.94-1.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.120.18
    Depreciation0.230.280.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.541.000.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.500.470.55
    Other Income0.060.130.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.590.66
    Interest0.280.230.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.360.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.280.360.49
    Tax0.050.130.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.230.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.230.36
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.230.35
    Diluted EPS0.230.230.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.230.35
    Diluted EPS0.230.230.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
