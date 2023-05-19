Poojawestern Me Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 273.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2023 up 273.08% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 94.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 136.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Poojawestern Me shares closed at 31.62 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.