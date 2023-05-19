English
    Poojawestern Me Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 273.08% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poojawestern Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2023 up 273.08% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 94.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 136.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

    Poojawestern Me shares closed at 31.62 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.

    Poojawestern Metaliks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.794.253.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.794.253.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.433.943.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-1.29-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.320.35
    Depreciation0.380.230.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.170.541.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.840.500.37
    Other Income0.150.060.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.560.45
    Interest0.350.280.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.640.280.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.640.280.29
    Tax0.260.050.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.380.230.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.380.230.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.380.230.20
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.230.19
    Diluted EPS0.370.230.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.230.19
    Diluted EPS0.370.230.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm