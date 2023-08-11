English
    Poojawestern Me Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, up 116.42% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poojawestern Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in June 2023 up 116.42% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 112.27% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 67.16% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Poojawestern Me EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    Poojawestern Me shares closed at 32.07 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.

    Poojawestern Metaliks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1614.797.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1614.797.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.4910.432.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.651.642.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.330.39
    Depreciation0.260.380.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.941.170.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.840.16
    Other Income0.050.150.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.990.42
    Interest0.310.350.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.640.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.640.20
    Tax0.070.26-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.480.380.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.480.380.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.480.380.23
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.370.22
    Diluted EPS0.470.370.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.370.22
    Diluted EPS0.470.370.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

