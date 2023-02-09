Poojawestern Me Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 31.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 31.94% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.