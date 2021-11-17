Pooja Entertain Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 67.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 67.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 91.96% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 92.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020.

Pooja Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2020.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 186.00 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 179.91% returns over the last 6 months and 176.37% over the last 12 months.