English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pooja Entertain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, up 85.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pooja Entertainment and Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in June 2023 up 85.29% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 54.57% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

    Pooja Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

    Pooja Entertain shares closed at 197.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and 27.98% over the last 12 months.

    Pooja Entertainment and Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.6516.127.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.6516.127.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.130.08
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3615.965.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.130.032.35
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.130.032.35
    Interest0.170.180.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.97-0.152.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.97-0.152.27
    Tax0.20-0.600.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.441.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.441.67
    Equity Share Capital4.534.534.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.680.983.69
    Diluted EPS1.680.983.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.680.983.69
    Diluted EPS1.680.983.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Pooja Entertain #Pooja Entertainment and Films #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!