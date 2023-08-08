Pooja Entertain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, up 85.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in June 2023 up 85.29% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 54.57% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

Pooja Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 197.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and 27.98% over the last 12 months.