Pooja Entertain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, up 215.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 215.11% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 2936.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.