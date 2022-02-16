Pooja Entertain Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, up 1698.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 1698.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 1320% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Pooja Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 175.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 151.98% over the last 12 months.