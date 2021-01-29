Pooja Entertain Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 72.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 72.34% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 99.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Pooja Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 55.10 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 267.33% returns over the last 6 months