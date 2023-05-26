Pooja Entertain Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore in March 2023 up 13.03% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 45.27% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 86.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Pooja Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 162.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.80% returns over the last 6 months and 18.33% over the last 12 months.