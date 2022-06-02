Pooja Entertain Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 1627.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2022 up 1627.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 102.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 406.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Pooja Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 143.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.59% returns over the last 6 months and 103.77% over the last 12 months.