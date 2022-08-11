Pooja Entertain Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore, up 69.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.09 crore in June 2022 up 69.94% from Rs. 7.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 down 76.99% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 67.72% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Pooja Entertain EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.13 in June 2021.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 147.75 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -50.42% over the last 12 months.