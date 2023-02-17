 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pooja Entertain Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 229.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pooja Entertainment and Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 up 229.43% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 200.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 304.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Pooja Entertainment and Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.16 9.95 2.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.16 9.95 2.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.37 0.34
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.27 8.89 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 0.70 -0.24
Other Income -0.05 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.70 -0.22
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 0.56 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.31 0.56 -0.23
Tax 0.08 0.11 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.23 0.45 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.23 0.45 -0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.23 0.45 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 4.53 4.53 4.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.98 -0.51
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.98 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.98 -0.51
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.98 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited