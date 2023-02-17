Pooja Entertain Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 229.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 up 229.43% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 200.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 304.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.