Pooja Entertain Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 229.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 up 229.43% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 200.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 304.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Pooja Entertain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.

Pooja Entertain shares closed at 174.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 1.05% over the last 12 months.