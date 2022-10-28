 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 66.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in September 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 89.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 67.03% from Rs. 13.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.85 crore in September 2022 up 63.63% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.
Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.13 in September 2021. Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 247.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.23% over the last 12 months.
Ponni Sugars (Erode)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations149.5184.4789.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations149.5184.4789.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials93.2143.8681.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.7016.41-26.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.155.304.65
Depreciation1.911.841.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.0118.0016.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.53-0.9412.60
Other Income8.413.622.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.942.6815.44
Interest0.040.200.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.902.4815.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.902.4815.38
Tax4.170.322.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.732.1613.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.732.1613.01
Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.272.5115.13
Diluted EPS25.272.5115.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.272.5115.13
Diluted EPS25.272.5115.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
