Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 66.25% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in September 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 89.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 67.03% from Rs. 13.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.85 crore in September 2022 up 63.63% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.
Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.13 in September 2021.
|Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 247.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.23% over the last 12 months.
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.51
|84.47
|89.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.51
|84.47
|89.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.21
|43.86
|81.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.70
|16.41
|-26.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.15
|5.30
|4.65
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.84
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.01
|18.00
|16.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.53
|-0.94
|12.60
|Other Income
|8.41
|3.62
|2.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.94
|2.68
|15.44
|Interest
|0.04
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.90
|2.48
|15.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.90
|2.48
|15.38
|Tax
|4.17
|0.32
|2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.73
|2.16
|13.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.73
|2.16
|13.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.27
|2.51
|15.13
|Diluted EPS
|25.27
|2.51
|15.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.27
|2.51
|15.13
|Diluted EPS
|25.27
|2.51
|15.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited