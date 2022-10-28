Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 66.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in September 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 89.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 67.03% from Rs. 13.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.85 crore in September 2022 up 63.63% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.13 in September 2021.