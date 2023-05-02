Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 43.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in March 2023 up 43.25% from Rs. 69.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.13% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.