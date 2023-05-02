Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 43.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in March 2023 up 43.25% from Rs. 69.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.13% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.10 in March 2022.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 469.75 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.65% over the last 12 months.