English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore, up 43.25% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.46 crore in March 2023 up 43.25% from Rs. 69.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 down 39.4% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.13% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.

    Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.10 in March 2022.

    Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 469.75 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.65% over the last 12 months.

    Ponni Sugars (Erode)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.46101.9969.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.46101.9969.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.8778.4073.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.15-9.16-40.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.025.324.49
    Depreciation1.881.951.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0517.9516.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.797.5313.14
    Other Income1.591.441.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.388.9714.48
    Interest0.090.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.298.9514.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.298.9514.46
    Tax3.461.333.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.837.6211.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.837.6211.27
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.948.8613.10
    Diluted EPS7.948.8613.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.948.8613.10
    Diluted EPS7.948.8613.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ponni Sugars (Erode) #Ponni Sugars(E) #Results #sugar
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am