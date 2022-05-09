 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in March 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 62.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 13.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.20 in March 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 47.85% over the last 12 months.

Ponni Sugars (Erode)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.43 64.26 62.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.43 64.26 62.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.94 23.20 67.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.49 25.45 -33.51
Power & Fuel -- -- 6.95
Employees Cost 4.49 4.84 4.53
Depreciation 1.68 1.60 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.67 10.42 5.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.14 -1.25 8.77
Other Income 1.34 2.23 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.48 0.98 9.94
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.46 0.95 9.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.46 0.95 9.87
Tax 3.19 0.55 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.27 0.40 7.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.27 0.40 7.91
Equity Share Capital 8.60 8.60 8.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.10 0.47 9.20
Diluted EPS 13.10 0.47 9.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.10 0.47 9.20
Diluted EPS 13.10 0.47 9.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

