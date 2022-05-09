Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in March 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 62.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 13.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.20 in March 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 47.85% over the last 12 months.