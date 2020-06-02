Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.44 crore in March 2020 down 23.87% from Rs. 83.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2020 up 90.78% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2020 up 16.1% from Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2019.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2019.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 141.40 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 11.34% over the last 12 months.