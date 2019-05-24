Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.33 crore, up 314.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.33 crore in March 2019 up 314.17% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2019 up 245.87% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2019 up 1825% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2018.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 115.70 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.