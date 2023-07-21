English
    Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.73 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.73 crore in June 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 84.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in June 2023 up 208.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2023 up 115.27% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022.

    Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2022.

    Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 389.95 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.44% over the last 12 months.

    Ponni Sugars (Erode)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.7399.4684.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.7399.4684.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5883.8743.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.51-24.1516.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.865.025.30
    Depreciation2.091.881.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6424.0518.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.958.79-0.94
    Other Income9.591.593.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6410.382.68
    Interest--0.090.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.6410.292.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.6410.292.48
    Tax0.983.460.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.666.832.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.666.832.16
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.747.942.51
    Diluted EPS7.747.942.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.747.942.51
    Diluted EPS7.747.942.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 21, 2023

