Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.73 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.73 crore in June 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 84.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in June 2023 up 208.33% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2023 up 115.27% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2022.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 389.95 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.44% over the last 12 months.