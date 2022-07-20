Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.47 crore, up 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.47 crore in June 2022 up 30.5% from Rs. 64.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022 down 52.74% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022 down 33.23% from Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.31 in June 2021.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 252.15 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.