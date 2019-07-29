Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore, up 234.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.53 crore in June 2019 up 234.8% from Rs. 20.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 up 130.3% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2019 up 808.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2018.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 116.00 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.11% over the last 12 months.