Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore, up 58.71% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.99 crore in December 2022 up 58.71% from Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 1805% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2022 up 323.26% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    Ponni Sugars (Erode)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.99149.5164.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.99149.5164.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.4093.2123.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.167.7025.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.325.154.84
    Depreciation1.951.911.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9524.0110.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5317.53-1.25
    Other Income1.448.412.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9725.940.98
    Interest0.020.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9525.900.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9525.900.95
    Tax1.334.170.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6221.730.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6221.730.40
    Equity Share Capital8.608.608.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8625.270.47
    Diluted EPS8.8625.270.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8625.270.47
    Diluted EPS8.8625.270.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited