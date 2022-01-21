Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore, up 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.26 crore in December 2021 up 17.65% from Rs. 54.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021 up 18.35% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2020.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 284.75 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)