Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.62 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.62 crore in December 2020 down 23.07% from Rs. 71.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 92.24% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020 down 69.93% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2019.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.59 in December 2019.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 158.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.