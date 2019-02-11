Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ponni Sugars (Erode) are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.23% from Rs. 43.48 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 up 64.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 down 70.03% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2017.
Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 127.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.06
|34.28
|43.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.06
|34.28
|43.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.57
|50.51
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.13
|-43.81
|34.33
|Power & Fuel
|6.19
|13.21
|0.32
|Employees Cost
|3.53
|3.51
|3.40
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.48
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.79
|2.95
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|6.43
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.07
|2.81
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|9.24
|1.66
|Interest
|0.98
|0.59
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|8.65
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|8.65
|-4.94
|Tax
|-0.35
|2.14
|-1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|6.51
|-3.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|6.51
|-3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|7.57
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|7.57
|-3.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|7.57
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|7.57
|-3.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited