Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.23% from Rs. 43.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 up 64.18% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 down 70.03% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2017.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 127.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.