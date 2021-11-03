Pondy Oxides Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 400.11 crore, up 51.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.11 crore in September 2021 up 51.68% from Rs. 263.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021 up 1299.1% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.72 crore in September 2021 up 439.74% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2020.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 25.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2020.

