Pondy Oxides Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore, up 37.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore in September 2018 up 37.15% from Rs. 220.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2018 up 75.43% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.39 crore in September 2018 up 63.11% from Rs. 14.34 crore in September 2017.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 22.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.65 in September 2017.

