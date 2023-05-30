Pondy Oxides Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.61 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 434.61 372.64 397.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 434.61 372.64 397.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 380.01 358.13 366.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 -0.51 9.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.24 -27.77 -12.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.00 5.67 3.56 Depreciation 2.86 2.62 2.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.54 17.89 15.91 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.07 16.60 11.24 Other Income 1.20 0.23 2.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.27 16.83 14.09 Interest 3.21 1.16 1.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.06 15.67 12.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.06 15.67 12.58 Tax 4.83 4.03 2.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.23 11.63 10.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.23 11.63 10.53 Equity Share Capital 11.62 11.62 5.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.24 10.01 18.11 Diluted EPS 12.24 10.01 18.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.24 10.01 18.11 Diluted EPS 12.24 10.01 18.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited