Pondy Oxides Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.61 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 434.61 crore in March 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 397.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 47.82% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2022.
Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.11 in March 2022.
|Pondy Oxides shares closed at 365.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE)
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.61
|372.64
|397.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|434.61
|372.64
|397.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|380.01
|358.13
|366.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.89
|-0.51
|9.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.24
|-27.77
|-12.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|5.67
|3.56
|Depreciation
|2.86
|2.62
|2.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.54
|17.89
|15.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.07
|16.60
|11.24
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.23
|2.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.27
|16.83
|14.09
|Interest
|3.21
|1.16
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.06
|15.67
|12.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.06
|15.67
|12.58
|Tax
|4.83
|4.03
|2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.23
|11.63
|10.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.23
|11.63
|10.53
|Equity Share Capital
|11.62
|11.62
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.24
|10.01
|18.11
|Diluted EPS
|12.24
|10.01
|18.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.24
|10.01
|18.11
|Diluted EPS
|12.24
|10.01
|18.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited