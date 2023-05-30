English
    Pondy Oxides Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.61 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 434.61 crore in March 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 397.06 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 47.82% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2022.
    Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.11 in March 2022.Pondy Oxides shares closed at 365.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE)
    Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations434.61372.64397.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations434.61372.64397.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials380.01358.13366.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.89-0.519.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.24-27.77-12.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.005.673.56
    Depreciation2.862.622.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5417.8915.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0716.6011.24
    Other Income1.200.232.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2716.8314.09
    Interest3.211.161.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0615.6712.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.0615.6712.58
    Tax4.834.032.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2311.6310.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2311.6310.53
    Equity Share Capital11.6211.625.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2410.0118.11
    Diluted EPS12.2410.0118.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2410.0118.11
    Diluted EPS12.2410.0118.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pondy Oxides #Pondy Oxides & Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm