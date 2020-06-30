Pondy Oxides Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 266.46 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.46 crore in March 2020 up 9.03% from Rs. 244.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2020 up 120.03% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in March 2020 up 108.01% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2019.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2019.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 61.30 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)