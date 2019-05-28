Pondy Oxides Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 244.39 crore, down 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.39 crore in March 2019 down 6.11% from Rs. 260.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019 down 72.17% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2019 down 53.95% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2018.

Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.67 in March 2018.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 61.30 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)