Pondy Oxides Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.81 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.81 crore in June 2023 down 11.87% from Rs. 364.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in June 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 24.52% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2022.

Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.95 in June 2022.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 473.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)