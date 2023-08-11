English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pondy Oxides Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.81 crore, down 11.87% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 320.81 crore in June 2023 down 11.87% from Rs. 364.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in June 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 24.52% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2022.

    Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.95 in June 2022.

    Pondy Oxides shares closed at 473.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)

    Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations320.81434.61364.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations320.81434.61364.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials272.74380.01307.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.281.899.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.302.246.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.886.005.26
    Depreciation2.262.862.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2820.5417.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0721.0715.60
    Other Income1.141.201.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2122.2717.03
    Interest3.543.211.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6719.0615.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6719.0615.49
    Tax2.154.833.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.5214.2311.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.5214.2311.60
    Equity Share Capital11.6211.625.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6112.2419.95
    Diluted EPS5.6112.2419.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6112.2419.95
    Diluted EPS5.6112.2419.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pondy Oxides #Pondy Oxides & Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!