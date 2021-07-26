MARKET NEWS

Pondy Oxides Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.97 crore, up 63.22% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.97 crore in June 2021 up 63.22% from Rs. 149.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021 up 316.51% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2021 up 180.86% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2020.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 14.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2020.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations243.97298.45149.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations243.97298.45149.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials218.58258.79138.21
Purchase of Traded Goods21.8013.924.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.152.82-6.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.773.834.21
Depreciation1.732.132.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.4212.493.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.834.462.72
Other Income0.422.370.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.246.833.30
Interest1.651.540.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.605.292.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.605.292.84
Tax3.020.820.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.574.472.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.574.472.06
Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.757.693.54
Diluted EPS14.757.693.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.757.693.54
Diluted EPS14.757.693.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:55 pm

