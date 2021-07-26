Pondy Oxides Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.97 crore, up 63.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.97 crore in June 2021 up 63.22% from Rs. 149.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021 up 316.51% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in June 2021 up 180.86% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2020.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 14.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2020.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 61.30 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)